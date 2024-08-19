Hezbollah hit Israeli Margaliot settlement with rockets

Zionist media reported that the sound of sirens was heard in north of the occupied territories.

Sources reported that several rockets hit the center of the Zionist Margaliot settlement in the north of the occupied territories, inflicting damages to the buildings and vehicles in this settlement.

In a statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah also announced a new operation against one of the positions of Israeli forces in the north of the occupied territories.

Hezbollah combatants targeted Israel's Ramim barracks with rocket attacks in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and noble resistance.

