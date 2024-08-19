China's State Council premier to visit Russia on August 20

According to the report, the heads of government will hold their 29th regular meeting on August 21 and they will focus on enhancing the financial infrastructure to improve payment stability.

As reported by the Sputnik news agency, the Russian government emphasized that the majority of financial transactions between Russia and China are conducted using their respective national currencies.

The statement also mentions that Li Qiang will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, the Russian government highlighted that Russia and China are actively working to increase the supply of natural gas through the Siberian Power pipeline.

