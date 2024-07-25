Russia, China air forces conduct joint air patrol

"An air group of the Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted a joint air patrol over the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean. Russian and Chinese crews practiced cooperation while carrying out an air patrol mission in a new area. The Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter cover," the Russian defense ministry's statement reads.

The joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft lasted over five hours.

"Foreign fighter jets escorted the air group at certain stages of the route. While performing the mission, both countries’ aircraft acted in strict compliance with international law. There were no violations of other countries’ airspace," the statement underlined.

"The activity was carried out as part of the 2024 military cooperation plan and was not directed against third countries," it stressed.

