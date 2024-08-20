China’s premier arrives in Moscow

The Russian state news agency TASS reported Li’s arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and other officials from both countries.

The report further said both sides are expected to discuss prospects for developing and expanding their partnership and cooperation, as well as sign several documents.

It also said Li is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, China announced that Li will travel to Moscow to preside over the 29th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government.

SD/