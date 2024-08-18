Hezbollah reconnaissance drone enters Netanyahu's residence

An Israeli newspaper reported that a Lebanese Hezbollah reconnaissance drone possibly entered the private residence of the Israeli regime's prime minister in the area of ​​Caesarea.

This issue has raised panic and fear among the Zionist officials, according to the report.

The report added that Israeli fighters have been sent to the area, but failed to identify the exact location of the drone.

It added that the drone had managed to take footage of Netanyahu's place of residence.

