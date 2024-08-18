  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 18, 2024, 11:16 AM

Zionists claim;

Hezbollah reconnaissance drone enters Netanyahu's residence

Hezbollah reconnaissance drone enters Netanyahu's residence

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Zionist media sources say that a Hezbollah reconnaissance drone has entered Netanyahu's private residence.

An Israeli newspaper reported that a Lebanese Hezbollah reconnaissance drone possibly entered the private residence of the Israeli regime's prime minister in the area of ​​Caesarea.

This issue has raised panic and fear among the Zionist officials, according to the report.

The report added that Israeli fighters have been sent to the area, but failed to identify the exact location of the drone.

It added that the drone had managed to take footage of Netanyahu's place of residence.

MP/6199278

News ID 219706

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News