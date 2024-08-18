  1. World
Aug 18, 2024, 2:02 PM

One martyred in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – One Palestinian was martyred and another was injured in Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in town of "Shebaa" in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that one person was martyred and another was wounded in an Israeli drone attack that targeted a motorcycle in "Shebaa" Town in southern Lebanon. 

The Zionist regime’s forces also targeted the two towns of "Al- Dhahirah” and "Tayr Harfa" in the south of Lebanon.

After the attack on Al-Dhahirah Town, a thick smoke has engulfed the sky of this town.

The occupying regime of Israel also bombarded a residential house in "Aita al-Shaab" settlement.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

