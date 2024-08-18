PMU on high alert to ensure safety of Arbaeen Walk

PMU forces have been unprecedentedly deployed in the western borders of Karbala, according to a PMU commander.

PMU forces in Anbar province have prepared themselves to implement the security plan related to the Arbaeen ceremony in Karbala province, he said.

Strict security measures have been taken in this area and the PMU forces have created many ambushes and have been widely deployed in the desert areas near Karbala province, according to him.

He also stressed that Iraqi security forces have taken strict measures to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the cities of Karbala province.

MP/6199180