Iran Parl. reviewing proposed ministers' qualifications

In the third session of reviewing the proposed ministers of the new government, the program of the ministers of Intelligence, Economic Affairs and Finance, Foreign affairs, and Health and Medical Education will be reviewed.

Over the next days, lawmakers will debate the nominees in alphabetical order by ministry, culminating in a vote of confidence for the entire cabinet on Wednesday.

For each nominee, the relevant parliamentary committee(s) will present their reports, followed by lawmakers speaking for or against the proposed minister after the nominee delivers their address.

Spokesman of the National Security Commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Rezaei said in this session, "After reviewing the programs and listening to the answers of the proposed Minister of Intelligence, Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib, the National Security Commission of the Parliament found him qualified to hold the Ministry of Intelligence."

Khatib: Iran's security under focus of world's politicians

Khatib, who is nominated by Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian to continue his mission in the intelligence ministry, made the remarks while speaking in the Iranian parliament on Sunday morning. He explained his plans to the lawmakers to obtain their vote of confidence.

He named participation in strengthening border security as well as strengthening cyber security and cooperation in preparing the strategic document of the country's intelligence monitoring comprehensive plan and providing the information requirements of intelligence institutions to be part of the duties of the intelligence ministry.

Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, today we stand at a point where the security and authority of the country are under the attention of world thinkers and politicians, he said, adding that the country's security and authority have been acknowledged by Iran's friends and enemies.

Pointing out that Iran is located in a region that has many wars and tensions, Khatib slammed the silence of the so-called advocates of human rights in the face of the Zionist regime's unprecedented massacre of innocent Palestinians in the region.

The Ministry of Intelligence thwarted the enemy's plans and identified Mossad spies in 28 countries, he said, adding that his ministry also tried to deal with economic corruption and imposed sanctions.

"We strengthened the exchange of information with intelligence services and support for the country's diplomacy, and we will increase its dynamics in the new period."

What happened in first session?

Earlier on Saturday, two open sessions were held in the Iranian parliament with the participation of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, who threw his weight behind his 19 ministerial picks.

President submitted the list of his new cabinet members to the Parliament on August 11, less than two weeks after he was sworn in before the country’s legislators.

Addressing the session, the Speaker of the parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced that the vote of confidence will take place on Wednesday, August 21.

Pezeshkian also said at the session that, "The government that has been introduced to the parliament today is a government of national consensus, and as I said in the inauguration ceremony, the government of national consensus considers itself as representative of all the Iranian people."

"The national consensus government is obliged to ensure the citizenship rights of all Iranian people and is committed to securing national interests," the new Iranian president added.

The president defended his proposed ministers and called on critics to “wait for the cabinet to start work and criticize it based on its performance.”

The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:

Alireza Kazemi for Ministry of Education

Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad

Amin Hossein Rostami for Ministry of Justice

Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence

Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior

Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Petroleum

Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy

Ahmad Donyamali for the Ministry of Sport and Youth

Parliament continued to discuss the qualifications of the two proposed ministers.

This item is updating...

