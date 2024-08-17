  1. World
Aug 17, 2024, 8:17 PM

Explosion reported in Kabul

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The local media in Afghanistan reported on Sunday an explosion in the 10th Security District of Kabul city, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to the Tolo News telegram channel, an explosion occurred at 19:31 Kabul time in Parwan area located in the capital of the country.

Thus far, there is no any report on the casualties caused by this incident.

Some media outlets of Afghanistan announced that a number of Kabul citizens reported the explosions and shootings around the 4th Security District of the city.

The interim government of Taliban in Afghanistan has not yet commented on the nature of this incident.

