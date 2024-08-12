ISIL claims responsibility for Kabul attack

By publishing a statement, the ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion of the Shiite gathering place in Kabul, in which, one person was killed and 11 others were injured.

The local media in Afghanistan on Sunday reported an explosion occurred in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi District.

A car was targeted and destroyed in the incident, which took place near a gas station.

Taliban security forces blocked the roads to the site of the explosion and ambulances were quickly dispatched to the area.

Taliban police spokesman in Kabul said that 1 was killed and 11 others were wounded in the explosion which was the result of a bomb blast.

