Several killed, injured in blast in West of Kabul(+VIDEO)

An explosion was reported in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi District on Sunday, local Afghan media reported.

A car was targeted and destroyed in the incident, which took place near a gas station.

The forces of the Taliban security forces blocked the roads to site of the explosion and ambulances were quickly dispatched to the area.

More details about the type of explosion and the exact number of victims have not been released yet.

Security officials of the interim government of Afghanistan in Kabul have not reacted to the incident yet.

