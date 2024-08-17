Iran seeks coop. with China over surveillance satellites

Iran is pursuing partnerships with two Chinese satellite companies, Western security officials say, as it seeks to expand its capability for remote surveillance and intelligence gathering, potentially including high-resolution images of military targets in Israel and across the Middle East, the Washington Post claimed.

The outreach has included multiple exchanges of delegations in recent months between Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Chinese companies, both of which manufacture and operate remote-sensing satellites with sophisticated cameras, according to US, European and Middle Eastern officials privy to intelligence reports describing the meetings, the source said.

RHM/PR