Number of Arbaeen pilgrims to reach 23 mn: Iraqi PM

Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces visited the operations room of the Interior Ministry and supervised the implementation of the special security plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

During the meeting with the Iraqi security forces commanders, Sudani appreciated these forces' efforts to ensure the security of Arbaeen pilgrims and estimated that their number would reach 23 million.

Sudani stated that more than 140,000 pilgrims enter the country from Iraqi border crossings every day.

He clarified that there should not be any confusion and disorder in the movement of pilgrims.

Addressing Iraqi security institutions, Sudani stressed that traffic accidents in this country, especially on pilgrim routes, should be reduced and Iraqi forces should be stationed in all positions and routes of pilgrims.

SD/6197886