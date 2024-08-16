Gaza ceasefire talks expected to continue on Friday

Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV also cited a senior Egyptian source as saying that the talks will resume on Friday. The Reuters news agency reported a similar account, citing an unidentified official briefed on the situation, according to Aljazeera.

A journalist for the US outlet Axios reported that the negotiations will stretch for another day, as well, and that the Israeli delegation will remain in Doha on Thursday night.

The talks kicked off on Thursday as health officials in Gaza confirmed that the Israeli military has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in the enclave since the start of the war, underscoring the horrific toll of the conflict.

In the second phase, there would be a permanent end to the fighting and the release of all remaining Israeli captives. The final part of the agreement would include the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the Israeli offensive.

On Wednesday, Hamas and some of its allied factions released a joint statement stressing that any talks should focus on implementing the already agreed-upon proposals.

The Palestinian groups said a deal must include “a comprehensive end to the [Israeli] aggression, complete withdrawal of the occupation, breaking the siege and opening the crossing, reconstruction and achieving a serious prisoner exchange”.

The statement raised questions on whether Hamas would participate in the negotiations.

In a statement on Thursday, Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, reiterated the group’s position.

Badran said Hamas is looking at the talks in Doha through a “strategic perspective” of ending the war on Gaza. He did not confirm the group’s participation in the talks.

“The obstacle to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is the continuation of Israeli evasion,” Badran added.

The Palestinian group usually does not hold face-to-face negotiations with Israeli officials but has previously engaged indirectly with the talks through mediators.

