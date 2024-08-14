This year’s Arbaeen manifestation of defending Palestinians

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati first commemorated the anniversary of the glorious victory of Lebanese Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Movement against the Zionist regime in a 33-day war in 2006, named after ‘Day of the Islamic Resistance’, and added, “In today's world, the culture of resistance is recognized as the only way to defeat the hegemony-seeking powers under the auspices of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

Congratulating the anniversary the anniversary of the return of ex-prisoners of war (POWs) to their homeland to all freedom seekers and their respected families, the ayatollah said that all prisoners of war are clear examples of resisting against tyrannies, so, their resistance should be reflected to the young generation.

Ayatollah Jannati also pointed to the arrival of the anniversary of Mordad 28 (August 18) coup and said that this American coup, which was to bring back the deposed Shah of Iran into the country, is an important event that should be constantly reminded to those who consider the powers of Arrogant powers (Western powers) to be reliable.

The behavior of the hegemony-seeking countries during Mordad 28 Coup showed that they seek to trample and tarnish the dignity of others in order to achieve their material interests more easily by humiliating them, and in this way, they are willing to violate all their promises.

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, defending the oppressed people of Palestine and punishing the oppressive and illegal Israeli regime will be the demand of Arbaeen pilgrims, the secretary of the Guardians Council added.

