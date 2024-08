Amirali defeated his American rival 4-1, achieving the last medal for Iran's wrestling delegation.

The Iranian freestyle wrestler Rahman Amozad also claimed a silver medal in the final of 65 kg in Paris Olympics on Sunday.

With 12 medals (3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals), the Iranian sportsmen and women are now standing in the 21st place in Paris Olympics medal tally by the time this new item was prepared.

