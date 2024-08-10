  1. Politics
Govt. shows green light to emigrant athletes' return

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The First Vice President of the 14th government of the Islamic Republic of Iran showed green light to those Iranian athletes who emigrated from the country to return to the country.

“Young athletes who have decided to emigrate from the country for any reason! This is the right of the individual. The administration of President Pezeshkian is fully prepared to accept the emigrant athletes to return to their country,” Mohammadreza Aref emphasized.

God willing, it is hoped that “we will witness the reverse migration,” he added.

Iran’s first vice president reacted to two Iranian taekwondo athletes “Nahid Kiani” and “Kimia Alizadeh” who hugged each other on the sidelines of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

