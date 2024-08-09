2 martyred in Israeli drone attack on S Lebanon

The Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that two people were martyred in the drone attack of the occupying regime of Israel on Al Naqoura town in the south of Lebanon.

Also, the Zionist regime's artillery shelled the suburbs of Deir Mimas, Kfarkela and Al-Khiam in southern Lebanon.

The Channel 14 of the Zionist regime reported that the sound of sirens was heard in al-Mutla and Kfar Yuval in Isba al-Jalil in northern occupied Palestine and also the rocket attacks on these areas.

With the outset of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian Resistance groups, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has carried out extensive and daily operations against the positions of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian land and territory.

In this regard, the Zionist regime's media outlets have repeatedly acknowledged that Hezbollah still has the upper hand in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Zionist army is trapped in this area.

MA/6190308