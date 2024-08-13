European Union should sanction Israeli ministers: Borrell

Yesterday, Borrell acknowledged that the European Union should impose sanctions against the Israeli regime's ministers for “incitement for war crimes” in Gaza.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich launched a fierce attack on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday over his call for imposing sanctions on Israeli government ministers for “incitement to war crimes.”

The Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for halting the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel shipments into Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

In response, Borrell called for imposing EU sanctions against the two ministers for “incitement to war crimes.”

“While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Minister Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians,” he said on X. “Like Minister Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda.”

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving the entire population on the verge of famine.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 39,900 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

MA/PR