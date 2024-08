Israeli media reported that at least two explosions were heard in Nahariyya in the north of occupied Palestine.

Reports suggest that a Hezbollah drone hit a car and another drone hit a military base.

Following the Hezbollah attack, fire engulfed an Israeli base near Acre.

Initial reports indicate that 3 people were injured.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zionist sources reported that an explosion was heard in Haifa. The cause of the blast sound is not known yet.

MP/MNA channel