7 Sudanese refugees dead, 32 injured in accident in Libya

The accident occurred 120 kilometers south of the city when a vehicle transporting 40 refugees overturned, Radio Tamazuj reported.

Ibrahim Abu Al-Hassan, the Director of the Central Ambulance Service in Kufra, told Radio Tamazuj that emergency vehicles responded quickly upon receiving the report.

“The vehicle that crashed was carrying 40 passengers and four ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured,” he said. “Most of the wounded were taken to Kufra Teaching Hospital, while some cases were classified as critical and require transfer to hospitals in northern cities. Arrangements are being made to transfer them to Benghazi shortly.”

This incident comes amid growing concerns about road safety and the impact of traffic accidents on Sudanese refugees in the region. Recently, Kufra experienced a series of tragic accidents that significantly affected both the local community and the displaced persons.

SD/