Iran, Russia enjoy strategic growing relations

In a meeting with Sergi Shoigo, the Secretary of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation, Masoud Mezikian stated that Russia was one of the countries in the difficult times of the Iranian nation, and considered the development of relations with this strategic partner as one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian President emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the agreements made between the two countries.

Pezeshkian touched upon the importance of regional and international cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia and aid, "We believe that the era of one-upmanship of some powers, including the United States, in the world is over," adding, " Cooperation between Iran and Russia to promote a multipolar world will definitely lead to further promotion of World security and peace."

Iranian President pointed to the terrible crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and said, "The criminal acts of this regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, as well as the attempt to assassinate Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas movement in our country, is a clear example of violation of all international laws and regulations."

Sergi Shoigu for his part said," Iran is one of Russia's key and strategic allies in the region. The two countries are trying to create a multipolar world and ensure the security of the region. The relations between the two countries are growing in all sectors and have good prospects."

PY