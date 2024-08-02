  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2024, 10:26 AM

VP Aref departs for Qatar (+VIDEO)

VP Aref departs for Qatar (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The newly-elected Iran's vice president Mohammadreza Aref left Iran for Qatar on Friday.

Aref is scheduled to attend the funeral ceremony of Hamas' Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Friday.

Qatar is to hold funeral ceremonies for Hamas peace negotiator Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination by Israel that has pushed West Asian deeper into an escalation of the conflict.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian resistance group's political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.

On Friday, he will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, following funeral prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque, the gas-rich emirate's largest.

News ID 218845
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News