The airport in Ankara, Türkiye, became the stage for a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States, involving 26 detainees, according to Report News Agenvy.

According to Report, which cites the Turkish television channel NTV, the operation was facilitated by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization.

According to The Insider, Russia conducted the prisoner swap not only with the US but also with Germany. The exchange resulted in the release of several prominent Russian political prisoners, including Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Alsu Kurmasheva, Andrey Pivovarov, Oleg Orlov, Alexandra Skochilenko, Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva, and others. American and German detainees, such as Evan Gershkovich, Rico Krieger, Kevin Leak, Demuri Voronin, Vadim Ostanin, Patrick Schöbel, Paul Whelan, and Herman Moizes, were also among those freed.

In return, Russia reportedly received Russian intelligence officer Vadim Krasikov and several other individuals.

MNA/PR