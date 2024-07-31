US, UK warships move toward coast of occupied Palestine

Following the recent developments in southern Lebanon and the escalation of tension between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, American and British warships moved towards the coasts of the occupied territories in the eastern Mediterranean.

Guardian reported on Wednesday that the Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the Persian Gulf.

According to the report, Truman strike group left Virginia on Friday and is supposed to cross the Mediterranean on the way to the Red Sea, but his exact plan has not been revealed.

Reports indicate that British and American warships have passed through the Strait of Gibraltar.

In recent days, the Zionist regime has intensified its movements and aggressions in Lebanon and the West Asian region, and Lebanese sources reported on Tuesday evening that a huge explosion was heard in Beirut.

SD/FNA1722402757701852514