Jul 30, 2024, 6:05 PM

Iraqi sources reveal US sent two messages to Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Referring to the indirect messages from Washington to Tehran, the Iraqi sources said that these messages were about the possibility of a war between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime.

Informed Iraqi sources announced on Tuesday that the United States is well aware of the dangers of the conflict between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime.

Because these conflicts will turn into a wide and all-out war due to Hezbollah's huge missile arsenal and the support of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

According to these sources, the United States has sent two messages to Iran with the mediation of the Iraqi authorities in the last 48 hours .

In these messages, the US has stated that if a war occurs, it will be required to support Tel Aviv and will be forced to intervene in the war.

These sources further added that the US is worried about a possible war between Lebanon and the Zionist regime in the current situation and is trying to convey the dangerousness of the this situation through the parties that have close relations with Tehran.

