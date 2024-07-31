Explosion heard in Syria's Sayyidah Zaynab district

Some resources reported the bombardment of the Sayyidah Zaynab area in Syria by Israeli forces.

Sources announced that the sound of the explosion was heard.

Zionist media reported that this incident was the result of an attempt to assassinate a prominent figure in Syria.

The identity of the attacked person has not yet been confirmed and the success of the operation has not been confirmed.

Some sources also reported that the incident was caused by a fire in a factory in that area in suburb of Damascus.

SD/MehrNews Telegram Channel