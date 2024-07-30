Israeli military confirms attack in southern Beirut (+VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes targeted Hart Hraik area in southern suburbs of Beirut. Press TV reported. Casualties were reported in the Israeli bombardments.

Reuters quoted a security source as claiming that the attack Dahieh district in Beirut was carried out with the aim of assassinating a senior Hezbollah commander.

The Israeli regime's military confirmed it carried out the airstrike in Beirut.

According to local Israeli media a senior Israeli official Israel told Channel 13 that "If Hezbollah does not respond to the attack, we will not engage in war."

The Zionist regime has claimed that the alleged assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who is reported to have been martyred in the attack, was a response to the Majdal Shams missile attack which Hezbollah denied responsibility for it.

Local media in Lebanon have said that two people were martyred and there were several injuries in the Israeli aerial aggression.

Local media in Beirut have said that Fuad Shukr known as Haj Mohsen was not martyred in the attack and the main target of the attack was safe.

Al Mayadeen reporter reported that Bahman hospital was damaged in Israeli aerial aggression on southern Beirut.

WATCH: Moments after a massive explosion rocked the southern suburb of Beirut

Watch the Aftermath of a huge explosion

People in Beirut, Lebanon are calling for Hezbollah retaliation following recent Israeli attacks:

This item is being updated....