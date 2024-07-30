  1. World
Jul 30, 2024, 10:03 PM

Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut fails

Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut fails

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Zionist regime's assassination attempt on a Hezbollah official in the suburbs of Beirut has failed, media outlets reported on Tuesday night.

Sputnik quoted an official of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, saying that the attack of the Zionist regime on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which was carried out with the aim of assassinating an official of the Lebanese Hezbollah, has failed.

Earlier on Tuesday night, local media in Lebanon reported that a powerful explosion had been heard in Dahieh district in the south of the country.

Israeli warplanes targeted the Hart Hraik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to the reports. 

Al Mayadeen reporter reported that Bahman hospital was damaged in Israeli aerial aggression on southern Beirut.

