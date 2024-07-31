US tightening security measures in Ain al-Asad base in W Iraq

The radar systems have been put on alert as of early this morning on Wednesday and are surveilling and patrolling over the sky of the base, Baghdad Today reported.

At least one explosion took place in Iraq’s Babil province late Tuesday, resulting in several casualties, according to a security source. The local Iraqi media have said the occupying US troops had targeted the Popular Mobilization Units knowns as Hashd al-Shaabi forces.

The security situation “C" has been established inside the Ain al-Asad military base and the US forces have monitored the surrounding areas of the base strictly.

Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets on July 26.

An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.

Ain al-Asad Airbase is located in al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. It is the largest US military airbase in Iraq.

MNA