Israel regime after major aggression against Lebanon

A projectile landed on a soccer field in Majdal Shams on Saturday killing 12 people, including children.

Majdal Shams is an Arabic-speaking village populated by around 25,000 residents from the Druze community who have a Muslim background. The Golan Heights is a territory that belongs to Syria. It was captured by the Israeli occupation forces in 1967; a move not recognized by the international community.

Amid ongoing Hezbollah operations against Israeli military positions, in solidarity with Gaza, the Lebanese resistance informed the UN that the Golan Heights incident was the result of an Israeli interceptor hitting the soccer field.

This is not the first time Israeli missile batteries and Iron Dome systems have missed their targets and hit Majdal Shams.

A similar incident occurred on July 10, when Tel Aviv was quick to blame Hezbollah.

Assessments later showed technical failure with Israeli defense systems was behind the Majdal Shams incident on July 10, despite Tel Aviv quickly shifting the blame to Hezbollah.

The attack on Saturday on the Druze community, who also enjoy a large presence in Lebanon, has again raised suspicions due to the timing, the nature of the civilian target, and the size of the explosion.

It is inconsistent with ten months of daily operations by Hezbollah that have pounded Israeli military sites, and on occasions, Israeli settlements, in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians.

Hezbollah confirmed its complete lack of involvement in the incident, refuting all the “false claims” being spread.

Issuing a statement Hezbollah said, “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the claims made by some enemy media and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams. It confirms that the Islamic Resistance has no connection with the incident whatsoever and unequivocally denies all false claims in this regard.”

To shed more light on the aspects of the incident, the Mehr News Agency correspondent reached out to former Lebanese foreign minister Adnan Mansour.

As the Israeli regime seeks to get out of the swamp of the Gaza war, it accuses Hezbollah of being behind the Majdal Shams incident. What do do think about this?

What happened in "Majdal Shams" was a direct military operation by the Zionist regime, from which Tel Aviv seeks to realize several goals:



1. Creating a gap between the resistance and the Druze tribe in Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.

2. The Zionist enemy intends to divert attention from the ongoing crimes committed in the Gaza Strip and focus attention on the incident that happened at the Majdal Shams sports field.

3. Seizing the opportunity to launch a biased media campaign that blames the Resistance for this incident.



Could the Majdal Shams incident be an excuse for the Zionist regime's temporary rescue from the Gaza swamp? Are the Zionists trying to create a new sedition in Lebanon?

One should be careful of the enemy's secret conspiracy and its actions to break the national and ethnic unity among the inhabitants of the East. This is a dirty method that the enemy has always used to target tribes by themselves.

The Zionist regime seeks to make the Majdal Shams incident an excuse for a major aggression against Lebanon.

Everyone should be ready for the enemy's plans and be aware of its policies.

Everyone is responsible and must defeat the conspiracies of the Zionist regime with knowledge and wisdom.

