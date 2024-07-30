Iran warns Netanyahu over escalating tensions in region

Israel's claim about the incident in the occupied Golan is a repetition of its previous claims after the Bombing of Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza that led to the martyrdom of 500 civilians, Kharrazi said.

"Now, Israel intends to expand the war by claiming that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack on the occupied Golan."

The Zionists' claim is ridiculous because the residents of the occupied Golan are themselves against the Zionist regime and staged protests when the Israeli regime's premier visited that region, he added.

"How is it possible that Hezbollah, as an ally of Syria, bombards the loyal residents of the Syrian Golan? This is nothing more than a conspiracy, and Israel should know that if it gambles (on this issue), it will face strong responses."

"The best solution for Netanyahu is to end the brutal war in Gaza," Kharrazi further stressed, noting that Netanyahu would achieve nothing by continuing the war and expanding it.

Back in July, Kharrazi warned that if Israel launches an all-out offensive against Hezbollah, it will risk triggering a regional war in which Tehran and the “Axis of Resistance” would support the Lebanese Resistance movement with “all means”.

He told the Financial Times that the Islamic Republic was “not interested” in a regional war and urged the US to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.

When asked if Iran would support Hezbollah in the event of a full-blown conflict, Kharrazi said, “All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the Axis of Resistance will support Lebanon against Israel.”

“There would be a chance of expansion of the war to the whole region, in which all countries including Iran would become engaged,” he said in the interview. “In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means.”

He added, “The expansion of war is not in the interest of anyone — not Iran or the US.”

Amid the Israeli intensified rhetoric against Hezbollah, the Lebanese movement on Saturday informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) against any Tel Aviv's foolish move to widen the war.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah warning came hours after the Israeli regime stepped up its rhetoric against the Lebanese Resistance movement after the Majdal Shams incident.

Hezbollah fully rejected any involvement and responsibility for a deadly strike on the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims about the matter.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

