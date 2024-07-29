Sardar Azmoun formally joins UAE's Shabab Al Ahli

The 29-year-old plater has officially left Bayer Leverkusen after three years and joined the Emirati club on a permanent deal, Tehran Times reported.

The German side will receive a fee of €5 million for Azmoun, who signed a long-term deal with the UAE side.

Azmoun returned to Bayer Leverkusen this summer after his season-long loan deal last season with the Giallorossi. He initially participated in the team’s pre-season performance tests earlier this month before going AWOL and skipping multiple sessions—angering team executives.

“We need to clarify what happened. You have to do more than just your initial pre-season tests, you have to train. He was here yesterday, today he wasn’t—so we’ll see what happens in the coming days,” Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes told Bild.

Sardar Azmoun has played 83 matches for the Iranian national team, scoring 53 goals.

MNA