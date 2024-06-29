Leader: Defenders of Holy Shrine thwart enemies' plot

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at the meeting of the International Congress of Martyrs Defending the Shrine and Resistance Front held on June 19, 2024.

He described the Defenders of the Holy Shrine as an amazing and important phenomenon and one of the manifestations of the Islamic Republic's worldview.

He stated that the presence of young people of different nationalities in the form of the Defenders of the Holy Shrine showed that the Islamic Revolution, after more than four decades, has the power to recreate the same enthusiasm and epic of the first revolution.

Pointing to the violent, cruel, and inhumane nature of the ISIL terrorist group and its affiliated allies, which were formed with the weapons and propaganda support of the US and the West, he highlighted that the purpose of this terrorist group was to destabilize the region, especially Iran, but the Defenders of the Holy Shrine neutralized this great danger.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed American university students for supporting the people of Gaza, calling it an example of pure conscience in the world.

He emphasized the importance of spreading the message of defending the shrine, which essentially defends the ideals of humanity, to reach all pure consciences around the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by stating that any movement or revolution that ignores its international and regional environment will suffer consequences, referring to past events in Iran such as the "Constitutionalization attempts" and "Nationalization of the Iranian oil industry" which were damaged due to a focus on internal issues and neglect of foreign interference.

