Iran warns against any new Israeli adventure towards Lebanon

Referring to the statement of Lebanon's Hezbollah and the positions of some high-ranking officials of this country in rejecting any role in the attack on Majdal Shams, Nasser Kan'ani said that after ten months of mass killing in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian children and women, Israel's apartheid regime with a fake scenario seeks to divert public opinion and world attention from its widespread crimes in Palestine.

He stressed that the Zionist regime has no moral authority to judge the incident that happened in the Majdal Shams region, adding that the claims of this regime against others will not be heard either.

He noted that supporting the stability and security of Lebanon and the region against the adventures of the aggressor Zionist regime is the duty of the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council.

He emphasized that any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the development of instability, insecurity, and the fire of war in the region in which case this regime will be definitively and primarily responsible for the unforeseen consequences and reactions of such stupid behavior.

Kan'ani recommended the US government fulfill its international and moral responsibility towards world peace and security instead of continuously arming the Zionist regime with weapons of mass destruction and honoring the criminal prime minister of this regime after ten months of continuous crimes against the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and prevent the Zionist regime from starting a new fire whose flames will also spread to the Zionists.

SD/6178413