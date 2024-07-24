Berlin has not yet decided to halt arms supply to Israel

When asked if the ICJ declaration referring to Israeli settlements as unlawful would impact Germany's decision, Scholz said his government has yet to give a judgment on the issue.

"But, of course, we decide on a case-by-case basis," he stated during an annual summer press conference, according to Al Mayadeen.

On July 19, the ICJ's verdict ruled that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories in 1967, i.e. al-Quds and the West Bank, amounts to "de facto annexation", with "Israel's" settlement activities violating international regulations. In this context, a senior Australian government official said the matter "can't be ignored."

The ICJ determined that "Israel's" continued presence in these areas is illegal and must end immediately. Furthermore, the ICJ declared that all states have a duty not to acknowledge the "legal legitimacy" of the situation created by this unlawful presence.

Despite "Israel's" claim that the verdict was "not legally binding" and "blatantly one-sided", an Australian government source stated that the ICJ's advisory opinion had "significant authority under international law."

Last month, a study conducted by the Forsa Institute for the weekly Stern revealed that the majority of Germans are opposed to "Israel's" war on Gaza.

In May, over 30 human rights groups called on Germany to halt all arms supplies to the Israeli occupation and put more effort into effectuating a ceasefire in Gaza.

MNA