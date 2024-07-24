US rights group urges ban on Israel in Paris Olympics 2024

Fadi Quran, executive director at nonprofit organization 'Avaaz', made the statement in a social media post on Tuesday following an ICJ advisory opinion asserting that Israel is committing apartheid and systematic discrimination against Palestinians and has effectively annexed large portions of their territory through its occupation.

“The IOC has a policy prohibiting apartheid and systematic discrimination, necessitating a ban" on those engaging in such practices, Quran said, adding, "The ICJ has confirmed that Israel is guilty of these actions.”

Stressing that the presence of Israel’s representatives at the international sports event violates the regulations of International Olympic Committee (IOC), the senior activist who is also a Palestinian community organizer, said ignoring a request from the Palestinian Olympic Committee to exclude Israel would “permanently stain the Paris Olympics and every member of the Olympic committee.”

The Hague-based UN court maintained in its advisory opinion on Friday that the entire occupation in 1967 is unlawful and that Israel’s settlement policy is in breach of the Geneva Convention.

The ICJ also said the Tel Aviv regime needs to make reparations to Palestinians for the damage caused by its occupation, and that the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and all countries have an obligation to not recognize Israel’s occupation as legal.

MA/Press TV