  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 21, 2024, 3:37 PM

Israel-linked ship still burning 2 days after Yemen’s attack

Israel-linked ship still burning 2 days after Yemen’s attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – A cargo ship affiliated with the Zionist regime is still burning two days after the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted it, according to a report.

A new fire has started on the Maersk shipping company vessel affiliated with Israel, Al-Masirah reported on Sunday.

Despite efforts to contain the blaze, some other parts of the ship are still burning.

Maersk has already announced that the continuation of the Yemeni Army’s attacks on the Red Sea would bring a 15% to 20% loss of capacity to the transportation industry in 2024.

The Yemeni Army has repeatedly targeted Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied lands to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/

News ID 218130
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News