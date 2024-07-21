  1. Economy
In favor of ruble and Afghani;

Russian, Afghan businesses refuse dollar

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – In the fight against Western sanctions, Russia and Afghanistan are abandoning the dollar in mutual settlements, switching to rubles and Afghanis, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said.

“Russia and Afghanistan are under unilateral illegitimate sanctions, and moving away from the dollar is one of the options. Although, Afghanistan still has to work on its currency conversion,” he said, TASS news agency reported.

Zhirnov noted that economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan, as well as the volume of trade between the countries are growing.

The diplomat also said that Afghanistan has turned into Moscow’s ally in combating the threat of terrorism.

Zhirnov said that Russia will focus on its own interests in the matter of recognition and exclusion of the IEA from the list of prohibited organizations.

