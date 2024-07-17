Iranian embassy blasts attack on Ashura mourners in Oman

Regarding the attack on Omani people during the mourning month of Muharram, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman condemned the brutal attack of the terrorist group on the Husseini mourners in Wadi al-Kabir region in the Sultanate of Oman which led to the martyrdom of a number of innocent people in that Persian Gulf nation including a police officer.

“Terrorism is strongly condemned in all its religious and political forms,” the embassy further said in its post on social media.

At least six people were killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Persian Gulf nation.

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people were wounded, Pakistani and Omani authorities said.

The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims.

MA/6169258