Aqsa Storm op. largest cultural battle against Zionist entity

On Ashura Day, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the attendance of mourners at Ashura ceremony.

At the start of his speech on Ashura Day on Tuesday, Hassan Nasrallah praised the Lebanese people for taking part in mourning events despite security threats.

He lauded Sunnis, and Christians for joining Shia Muslims in the distribution of food to the poor.

He expressed condolences to the families of victims of the shooting incident in Muscat, Oman.

Nasrallah continued to say that Al Aqsa Flood (Storm) Operation carried out on October 7 last year by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza "helped to cool down sectarian strife and united Muslims."

He went on to warn about attempts by Western spying agencies to sow discord among Muslims, adding that "Solidarity among Resistance fronts reduced sectarian tensions in the region."

The Hezbollah leader further called on Muslims to ignore those who are seeking to divide Ummah, further calling on pro-Resistance social media users to neglect reacting to trivial anti-Resistance bloggers.

He described Al-Aqsa Flood (Storm) Operation as the largest cultural battle the Zionist entity.

"We are fighting in Al-Aqsa Flood (Storm) battle with a clear horizon and a Quranic promise that the Zionist entity will demise," he said.

