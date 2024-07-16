Yemenis humiliate US, spare no effort in supporting Palestine

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks during a televised speech on Tuesday, saying the resistance manifested by the Yemeni nation in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip forced a US carrier to exit the Red Sea in humiliation.

According to Press TV, he was referring to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was ordered by the US military last week to withdraw from the Red Sea following a deployment lasting several months in an attempt to curb Yemeni military operations against Israeli-affiliated vessels.

He also urged Saudi Arabia to “listen to our people’s warnings and to cease its erroneous path of supporting the US and Israel.”

“Allah has humiliated the modern-day arrogant tyrant, the US, at the hands of our people,” Houthi stated.

He said “with God's will, the tyranny of the US’s agents will be broken, and their capabilities will be destroyed by the hands of His faithful servants.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader once again said the Yemeni nation supports Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing that Yemen would never leave Palestinians alone against their enemy.

"We will spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people. We will continue to support and back Gaza in coordination with other support fronts and the free people of the nation,” Houthi said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched the barbarous campaign in Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Houthi was speaking on the occasion of Ashura, when Shia Muslims are taking part in mourning rituals for Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, who was martyred along with his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

MNA