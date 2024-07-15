Yemeni missiles, drones hit Israeli positions, ship

Yemeni army spokesman Yahya Saree, in a statement, said that country’s naval, missile and drone forces conducted a joint operation against an Israeli ship (MSC UNIFIC) in the Gulf of Aden using a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The Yemeni armed forces also targeted Zionists' military positions in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine with a drone.

The spokesman said the operations were conducted successfully.

He also urged all Arab and Islamic armies to fulfill their religious, moral and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people. “We declare our full readiness to conduct joint military operations with any Arab or Islamic party that supports the oppressed people of Palestine”.

He also emphasized that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop as long as the Zionist aggression against Gaza and the siege of the Palestinian people in Gaza continue.

MNA/IRN