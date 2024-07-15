Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran resumes work

The embassy reopened following the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Iran has taken appropriate measures to ensure security in front of the new embassy building in compliance with its obligation on diplomatic protection within the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” framework, News.Az reported.

Currently, relevant measures are being taken to organize the consular service in the new Embassy building in Iran, and additional information on the restoration of the consular service will be provided soon.

The Embassy is located in Tehran city, Darrous, Shahrizad Avenue, Yarmohammadi Street, Saqi and Firuzkuh Streets’ intersection, house 8.

MP/PR