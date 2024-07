Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada met and held talks with the head of the Iranian foreign ministry's Eurasia department Mojtaba Damirchilou and the ministry's head of the consular department Alireza Mahmoudi on Tuesday evening.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and other issues of interest.

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran resumed its work at a new address on Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on July 15.

