"This week, I will be welcoming President Zelensky and NATO leaders to Washington D.C., and I will be meeting with President Zelensky to make clear our support for Ukraine is unshakeable. Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses," Biden said.

According to the US President, "is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian armed forces, in response to attempts to attack energy facilities on Russian territory, launched a high-precision strike on military industry facilities and air bases of the Ukrainian armed forces, the goals of the strike were achieved. The ministry noted that statements by the Ukrainian authorities about an allegedly intentional missile strike by Russia on civilian targets do not correspond to reality.

Photos and videos from the scene confirm the fact of destruction caused by the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile. The Defense Ministry noted that "similar hysterical outbursts of the Kyiv regime have occurred for several years and every time on the eve of the next meeting (summit) of their patrons from NATO."

As the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, stated, a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization on Ukraine will be held on Tuesday. At the meeting, Russia will familiarize the members of the UN Security Council with facts refuting the Ukrainian version of the attack on Kyiv.

MP/PR