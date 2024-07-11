Russia to militarily respond to US missile sending to Germany

"The nature of our reaction will be determined in a calm, professional manner. The military have already began working on the matter. We will, of course, analyze which specific systems will be discussed... We will determine a military response to this new threat," Ryabkov told reporters.

The US long-range missiles could be the ground-based versions of the Tomahawk cruise missile and the SM-6 missile, the diplomat explained, Sputnik reported.

On Wednesday, the White House said that the United States will begin episodic deployments of long-range fire capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force to Germany in 2026 in an effort to develop an enduring presence of the assets in the region.

