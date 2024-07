Previously in the tournament, Zarei had made history by winning a silver medal in the Dynamic No Fins (DNF) division.

Amin Jadidi is leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

Iran has sent three men and one woman to the competition.

Over 230 elite athletes from 39 countries will participate, showcasing their exceptional skills and talents at this prestigious event.

The World Freediving Indoor Championships are being held in Belgrade, Serbia from July 6 to 9, 2024.

AMK/IRIB4279462