  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 9, 2024, 11:09 AM

Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in southern Russia

Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in southern Russia

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – A drone attack caused an oil depot in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region to catch fire.

Firefighting activities involve two fire trains, the regional branch of Russian Railways company said in a statement.

"Fire trains from the Maxim Gorky and Kotelnikovo stations have been sent to help combat the oil depot fire in Kalach-on-Don. They will be used to fill tanker trucks with water," the statement reads, TASS reported.

Earlier, the regional administration reported, citing Governor Andrey Bocharov, that a drone attack had been foiled in the Volgograd Region.

Falling drone fragments caused a substation in the town of Frolovo and an oil depot in the town of Kalach-on-Don to catch fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

MP/PR

News ID 217547

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News