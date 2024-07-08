Resistance forces injure 23 Israeli troops in Gaza

Zionist sources reported that 23 Zionist soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours in the clash with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces.

The Israeli army announced that 23 more Zionist regime’s soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours.

The spokesman of the Israeli army stressed that 17 of these soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip and 6 others were wounded in the northern borders.

The media outlets of the Zionist regime have so far admitted they have been not to disclose the true number of the casualties in clashes with Resistance forces.

Earlier, these media outlets have revealed that the statistics of the wounded announced by the Zionist regime's army differ significantly from the statistics provided by hospitals in the occupied territory.

